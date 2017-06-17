Samsung’s Screen Fingerprint Tech May Have Brightness Issues

Samsung Electronics may be struggling to embed optical fingerprint readers into mobile display panels due to the fact that the current technology has a tendency to cause brightness imbalance issues, one industry insider said earlier this week. The concept render provided by the source that can be seen above this writing visualizes Samsung’s supposed problem, with the tech giant apparently struggling to balance the brightness of its mobile display panels with integrated fingerprint sensors. The area where the scanner is located is said to be too bright, though it’s currently unclear whether the issue is as pronounced as the one depicted in the image above. Likewise, there’s still no concrete information on the frequency of the flaw, though Samsung is presumably struggling with yield rates and has already managed to create working prototypes of in-screen fingerprint scanners whose brightness is perfectly balanced.

The latest rumor comes shortly after reports that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) decided against equipping the Galaxy Note 8 with an optical fingerprint sensor due to some unspecified issues with implementation and may explain that supposed decision. Several alleged renders of the upcoming Android-powered flagship that leaked online earlier today suggested the opposite, heavily implying that the Galaxy Note 8 will have an in-screen sensor after all, though that still doesn’t seem like a realistic scenario given how more credible sources claimed that Samsung won’t be commercializing this technology until spring 2018 and the Galaxy S9 series. The somewhat awkward placement of the fingerprint sensor is one of only few complaints consumers have about the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, with both devices being otherwise mostly praised for their unique design and capabilities.

Reports on the release schedule of the Galaxy Note 8 have been almost as conflicting, with industry insiders being unable to agree on whether the phablet will be unveiled in mid-August or early September at IFA Berlin 2017. The Seoul-based phone maker is reportedly looking to beat the Apple iPhone 8 lineup to the market and may opt for a mid-August launch in that case, though that would likely leave it without a flagship product to showcase at the Berlin-based trade show where it traditionally had a strong presence. More details on the Galaxy Note 8 and Samsung’s other hardware efforts are expected to follow in the coming weeks.