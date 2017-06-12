Samsung’s Galaxy Note FE Shows Up At The FCC Again

Samsung’s Galaxy Note FE has shown up at the FCC again, this time with the documents containing an ANT + test report. While there are no images of the device in question accompanying the documents filed with the FCC and there isn’t a whole lot of detail from this particular set of documents, another appearance with the US regulatory body seems to point to the potential of the device showing up in the US, though Samsung has previously stated last month that it would not be selling any refurbished Galaxy Note 7 units within the country.

That said, this version of the Galaxy Note FE device that has been tested comes with two different model numbers which are listed in one of the documents. This includes model number SM-N935F, and SM-N935FD. That’s the same set of model numbers which have both popped up last year before the Galaxy Note 7 was officially announced and released, and the FCC documents also list this as a portable handset, so there’s no question about these devices being the Galaxy Note FE let alone smartphones in general. What’s unclear is what Samsung is having these devices tested with the FCC for if it doesn’t plan to sell the device in the states. Also worth noting is that the three South Korea-bound versions of the Galaxy Note FE showed up at the FCC as well back on May 5th, with model numbers listed as the SM-N935S, the SM-N935K, and the SM-N935L, so those that were certified with the FCC last month and are thought to be headed to three South Korean carriers are not the same models as those which are appearing today.

What this second FCC appearance may be signaling is that Samsung is close to releasing the Galaxy Note FE in whatever regions besides South Korea it plans to sell the device again, which would seem to include the two that are listed above, though there’s no verification of any sort which region the above-mentioned models will be landing. In any case, Samsung’s Galaxy Note FE is certainly an official device on the horizon, it’s just a matter of where it lands, when it lands, and how much it will cost when it arrives. If recent rumors are to be believed, then the Galaxy Note FE may show up on July 7th complete with Bixby on board.