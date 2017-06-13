Samsung To Unveil Its ‘Next Innovation’ In India Tomorrow

The Indian branch of Samsung Electronics on Tuesday started sending out press invites for a launch event that’s set to take place in Windsor Place, New Delhi tomorrow, June 14. In an invitation titled “life is now,” the local division of the Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer stated that its “next innovation” will be announced at the upcoming event, without providing more details on the matter. Industry watchers expect the company to unveil at least one new smartphone that will possibly be an addition to Samsung’s Galaxy J lineup. The Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017), and the Galaxy J7 (2017) are all yet to reach the South Asian country, though the most affordable of the three likely won’t be introduced tomorrow as previous reports indicated that it’s meant to be released later this year. The Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) are somewhat likelier possibilities, though Samsung may also end up announcing a bigger surprise.

Given the wording of the company’s invite, it’s possible that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is preparing to unveil the Galaxy C10 and Galaxy C10 Plus, a duo of upper mid-range devices that are said to feature a dual camera setup on their rear panels. As Samsung has yet to commercialize a two-sensor mobile imaging system, the rumored Galaxy C10 series could certainly be labeled as an “innovation” on the company’s part. The pair of handsets has already been the subject of numerous rumors and leaked renders in recent months which usually means that its release is coming soon and given its reported value-oriented design, it wouldn’t be surprising if Samsung decided to initially unveil it in an extremely competitive market like India. Another possibility is that the firm will announce an expansion of Samsung Pay, though it’s debatable whether such a move would warrant a physical launch event.

Samsung is currently the leading OEM in India, one of the most attractive smartphone markets in the world that some analysts believe will record up to 130 million device shipments over the course of 2017. The Korean company repeatedly stated that it isn’t looking to rest on its laurels and is adamant to maintain its lead in the country, making the launch of an attractive, value-oriented series like the rumored Galaxy C10 lineup a likely possibility.