Samsung Signs Deal With BuzzFeed & NowThis For 360 Content

Samsung has signed a deal with BuzzFeed and NowThis for 360 content created with the second-generation Gear 360 camera that it just released a little bit earlier this year. The deal will see both outlets create specialized content using the new handheld camera for consumption on YouTube, Facebook, and other social platforms where other 360 videos from both have already been made available. Samsung says the partnerships will result in tons of content for users to watch and that they expect the videos created by both BuzzFeed and NowThis to reach a wide number of users, totaling over 300 million people and consisting of at least 140 360-degree videos.

This new content is expected to span a range of different categories from breaking news to how-to instructional videos, though users can likely expect to see content that focuses on more than just those two areas. Having said that, Samsung doesn’t mention anything about what those content categories might be, so users who plan on checking out the new content will just have to wait and see what BuzzFeed and NowThis come up with when they put stuff out.

Though anyone of any age will be able to watch and enjoy the content that BuzzFeed and NowThis produce through this partnership, Samsung also states that part of this deal is to encourage “millennials and generation z” to take part in creating their own 360 content for others to watch. That makes it clear that the partnership focuses somewhat on promoting the new Gear 360 camera as it’s easy to hold in the hand, and easy to use for recording 360-degree videos which can then easily be shared to various social media platforms through a connected device. In a short ad-spot, Samsung highlights some of the new types of video content that users will see coming from both BuzzFeed and NowThis, which judging from the video will also include content revolving around food, cat videos, and anything else that might be generally popular and trending at the moment. Users should also expect more content that follows the same type of style of content that each one puts out, so anyone who already consumes content from either BuzzFeed or NowThis should already have some idea of what to expect. If you already have a new Gear 360 yourself and are just starting to learn how to best use the device, Samsung has offered up some nice little tips on how to capture great photos and videos.