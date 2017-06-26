Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 Can Now Be Purchased In Canada

Canadian consumers may now purchase the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 from wireless carriers Videotron, Rogers, Freedom Mobile, and Telus. Across the carriers, the device may either be purchased outright or as part of a two-year contract. The device can be purchased from Quebec-based wireless carrier Videotron for CAD300 or for a CAD20 downpayment along with a two-year contract that costs CAD50 per month. The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 is also available from Telus and Rogers either as an outright purchase or as part of a two-year contract with zero upfront costs. If consumers prefer to purchase the handset off-contract, the smartphone is sold for CAD350 from Rogers and for CAD325 from Telus. For those purchasing the device over at Freedom Mobile, the device can be bought off-contract for CAD320. Freedom Mobile ensures that the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 purchased from its stores supports its Band 66 LTE network, allowing the handset owners to take full advantage of the carrier’s mobile internet service.

While it was initially reported that the device will also be available from the Canadian carrier Bell, the carrier has yet to release the device in its stores. The carrier’s handset stocks were delayed until the first week of July, so Bell subscribers who want to purchase the device will have to wait for a few more days. It is likely, however, that the device will be offered both as an outright purchase and as part of a two-year contract.

The key feature of the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 is its resistance against a wide range of damaging elements like water, dust, and temperature. The device, despite its mid-range price, managed to obtain the IP68 water and dust resistance and MIL-STD 810G certifications. The device is powered by the Exynos 7570 chipset from Samsung and is equipped with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal flash storage. In case users find the internal storage to be quite small for their needs, a microSD card can be used to expand the device’s storage. In addition, the device also includes a 5-inch 720p display and a 2,800mAh. The low-resolution screen, power-sipping processor, and the sizable battery should give the device a respectable battery life.