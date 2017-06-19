Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Officially Launching In India Tomorrow

A June 20 India launch date has been set for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 that comes bundled with the S Pen stylus. The price of the tablet has not been announced yet but will likely be revealed at the launch event tomorrow. The Galaxy Tab S3 earlier this year, with Samsung unveiling the device at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. Its S Pen features improved pressure sensitivity and has a 0.7mm tip so that it almost feels as good as writing with a ballpoint, Samsung claims, adding that the stylus enables users to annotate text, jot down quick reminders without unlocking the display with Screen Off Memo, draw, and much more.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will be available in India in black and silver color options, featuring a premium design with a metal and glass build. As well as the S Pen, further features of the tablet include a fingerprint sensor and quad 0.64-Watt speakers tuned by AKG/HARMAN offering sound from each corner. It works with Samsung Flow for syncing content from the tablet to Samsung smartphones, so, for example, users can see phone notifications when using the tablet, and there’s also Galaxy Game Launcher with Power Saver Mode, Ongoing Calls mode, and Game Broadcasting. It runs the Android 7.0 Nougat OS with the Samsung Experience skin out of the box.

As for its specifications, the tablet packs a 2.15GHz Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor with the Adreno 530 GPU for graphics processing, and Samsung claims that the CPU is 18-percent faster than the one powering the Galaxy Tab S2 while its graphics chip is around three times faster. The tablet has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that’s expandable via a microSD card to 256GB, as well as a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR video support and QXGA resolution of 2048 x 1536. The non-removable 6,000mAh battery should give up to 12 hours of video playback time, and the tablet also features Fast Charging via the USB Type-C port. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus support and an LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper. The tablet weighs 429g or 434g for the LTE version, and it measures 237.3 x 169 x 6mm in size. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and GLONASS. More news on the pricing and availability of the Galaxy Tab S3 in India will likely follow soon.