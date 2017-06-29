Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Dual-SIM Now Available In Europe

Samsung has just launched the dual-SIM version of its Galaxy S8 Plus in Europe and the phone is now available for purchase in a number of countries on the Old Continent. At the moment, consumers residing in Germany and the Netherlands may purchase the handset from the Samsung online store. The smartphone is retailing for €899 ($1026) in the aforementioned countries and is being sold in two colors – Midnight Black and Orchid Gray. There is no price difference between the single-SIM Galaxy S8 Plus and the dual-SIM variant of the phone. In addition to that, Samsung Netherlands is currently running a promotion for the device, whereby customers who purchase it before July 30 will receive a Gear VR with Controller for free along with a €50 ($57) Oculus content voucher. This is a relatively attractive deal, considering that the Gear VR bundle retails for €179.99 ($205) in the country.

Just like its name suggests, what sets the dual-SIM variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus apart from the single-SIM version is the fact that the former is able to pack two SIM cards simultaneously in its SIM tray. The second SIM slot happens to be a hybrid slot, meaning it can either hold a SIM card or a microSD card. Just a couple of weeks back, Samsung brought the dual-SIM Galaxy S8 Plus to the United Kingdom, where it currently retails for £779 ($1012). It is possible that the South Korean electronics manufacturer may make the handset available for purchase in other countries across Europe in the coming months. The company usually releases dual-SIM variants of its devices in the Asian region, but it is rare of it to release a smartphone with such a configuration in Europe.

In terms of other characteristics, the dual-SIM variant retains the same internals as the single-SIM version. Its specs include a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display and the Exynos 8895 processor. Memory-wise, it runs on 4GB of RAM coupled with 64GB of expandable storage. The Galaxy S8 Plus sports a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel camera on its rear and an 8-megapixel sensor sits on the front of the handset. On the inside, it packs a 3,500mAh non-removable battery with support for fast charging, in addition to running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.