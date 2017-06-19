Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Dual-SIM Available In The UK For £779

Samsung’s dual-SIM variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus is now available for purchase in the United Kingdom. At the moment, only the larger Galaxy S8 handset (‘Plus’) is available in such configuration, and it is unknown whether the smaller Galaxy S8 model will come to the country with dual-SIM capabilities. In terms of pricing, the dual-SIM Galaxy S8 Plus is available for purchase from Samsung’s website for £779 ($996), which is the same cost as the regular Galaxy S8 Plus. It is currently available in two colors, namely Orchid Gray and Midnight Black. The Galaxy S8 Plus was launched in the United Kingdom a couple of months back, but only the single SIM variant was available for purchase.

The only difference between the dual-SIM enabled Galaxy S8 Plus and the regular Galaxy S8 Plus is that the former can be equipped with two SIM cards along with a microSD card, while the latter has a slot for only one SIM card and a microSD card. In terms of other specs, both devices carry identical specs. If you would like a recap of the Galaxy S8 Plus, do read on. The Galaxy S8 Plus is Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone and it is packed to the brim with high-end specs, including a 6.2-inch 2960 x 1440 Super AMOLED Infinity display. Under the hood, it is powered by the Exynos 8895 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In certain regions, the handset comes equipped with the Snapdragon 835 chipset.

For optics, the Galaxy S8 Plus gets a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel OIS shooter (f/1.7 aperture, 1.4um pixel size) on its rear and it is assisted by an LED flash. Selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel shooter. Keeping the lights on is a 3,500mAh battery which is non-removable, and it supports fast charging along with wireless charging. Software wise, the Galaxy S8 Plus runs on Android 7.0 Nougat along with Samsung’s custom UI. The fingerprint scanner can be found on the rear of the smartphone with the heart rate sensor. Samsung’s all new Bixby virtual assistant is also available on the device, and can be activated by a dedicated physical button situated on the left hand side.