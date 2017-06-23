Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Hits Geekbench With 5.4-Inch Screen

A Samsung Electronics-made device bearing the model number SM-G892A — widely believed to be the Galaxy S8 Active — appeared in the database of benchmarking tool GFXBench on Friday, listed as having a 5.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2008 by 1080 pixels. As that pixel count would amount to an aspect ratio of approximately 1.86:1 or 18.6:10, it’s debatable whether this particular information is correct. The device is said to be modeled after the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 that features an 18.5:9 image format and while the Galaxy S8 Active almost certainly won’t have curved edges, it remains to be seen whether the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) truly opts for this one-of-a-kind resolution or if the handset ends up featuring a much more conventional aspect ratio.

Other details about the supposed Galaxy S8 Active listed by GFXBench are less suspicious, with the benchmark finding that the device is powered by the Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm’s first 10nm system-on-chip (SoC) to date featuring eight Kyro cores clocked at a maximum frequency of 2.3GHz, as well as the Adreno 540 GPU. The handset apparently sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space that’s expected to be expandable by up to 256GB via a microSD card slot, in addition to shipping with a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front one, with the former one being accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit. The back panel of the Galaxy S8 Active may also feature a fingerprint scanner, though Samsung could opt to equip this particular model with a physical Home button, in which case the phone maker would likely embed such a sensor into the front key instead. Finally, the alleged Galaxy S8 Active was running Android 7.0 Nougat at the point of its testing and that variant of Google’s operating system will almost certainly ship with the device, enhanced with the firm’s proprietary software suite.

The Galaxy S8 Active is said to be an AT&T exclusive and a rugged revision of the original Galaxy S8, boasting a durable body made in compliance with contemporary military equipment standards. The second largest wireless carrier in the United States should officially announce the handset in the coming weeks, so more details on the product will likely follow soon.