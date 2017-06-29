Samsung Galaxy S7 Active Receiving June 2017 Security Patch

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active is currently getting a new update which brings the June 2017 security patch along for the ride, as well as some other bug fixes and performance improvements. The June 2017 security patch is currently the latest security patch available, although the July one will be launching in the next few days, since it is the end of June already. The update is actually pretty large, weighing in at about 282MB in size, that’s somewhat large for a security patch, but it does have plenty of bug fixes included. The update is build G891AUCU2BQF2 for those that might be interested.

This update does bring in some other bug fixes and performance improvements that should make the device better for users. But AT&T is not yet detailing what was fixed with this update. The Galaxy S7 Active is exclusive to AT&T, so this is the only variant that is currently available, so that’s likely why it has taken Samsung quite some time to push this update out to the Galaxy S7 Active, seeing as it’s not available in other regions or on other carriers. Which means the number of customers with the Galaxy S7 Active is pretty small compared to its other devices. The Galaxy S7 Active has all the same specs as the Galaxy S7, but with a larger battery and a much more rugged exterior, since it is an “Active” smartphone. It is also available in camouflage, which isn’t a popular color for smartphones, really.

Users of the AT&T Galaxy S7 Active can head into Settings, tap on About Phone, then System Updates and Check for Updates to attempt to pull down their update for the Galaxy S7 Active. It should be available now, or within the next few days. Since AT&T is doing a staged rollout – as it always does with OTA’s – it should be available pretty soon. Make sure you are connected to WiFi when downloading it, especially if you don’t have unlimited data. And also make sure that your Galaxy S7 Active does also have at least 50% of its battery left, that way the phone doesn’t die in the middle of the update.