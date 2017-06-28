Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Sighted In Olixar Case Renders

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was sighted in official case renders of the Olixar lineup of protective cases that was just announced by MobileFun earlier today. The newly revealed renders that can be seen in the gallery beneath this writing provide a close look at what’s said to be Samsung’s upcoming phablet, indicating that the handset will succeed the nearly bezel-less design and Infinity Display of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The screen of the supposed Galaxy Note 8 will seemingly sport the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio introduced with the company’s Galaxy S-branded flagship lineup earlier this year, and the same goes for the physical Bixby button which is apparently still placed below the volume keys of the phone alongside the left edge of its case.

The overall design of the device shown in the renders is mostly similar to other recently leaked depictions of the handset, though it’s still unclear whether the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a volume rocker or two separate volume control buttons. MobileFun’s renders also show the phone’s dual camera setup entailing two horizontally arranged sensors that were widely reported about in recent weeks, in addition to suggesting that they’ll be accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit situated between the camera module and fingerprint scanner of the Galaxy Note 8. The rear plate of the alleged device also sports a heart rate sensor and likely features Samsung’s branding, though the latter cannot be seen for obvious reasons. MobileFun’s Olixar cases for the Galaxy Note 8 can already be pre-ordered both in the United States and the United Kingdom, starting at $5.49 and €5.99.

While the case listings linked below don’t reveal the size of the Galaxy Note 8’s screen, Samsung’s upcoming Android-powered flagship is widely expected to feature a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution. Industry insiders previously claimed that the device will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC), depending on the territory, as well as feature 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory. The Galaxy Note 8 is thought to be set for an official launch in either late August or early September, so more details on the handset are likely to follow shortly.