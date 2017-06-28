Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaks In Real-Life Photo & Render

One real-life photograph and another render depicting what’s believed to be the Galaxy Note 8 surfaced online on Wednesday, having been shared by an industry insider from China. Both images that can be seen in the gallery beneath this writing show an identical device with a black glossy finish and a dual camera setup with two horizontally arranged sensors flanked by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit from the right. The module that slightly protrudes from the body of the handset has what looks like a traditional fingerprint reader to its very right, which is yet another indication that Samsung’s upcoming phablet truly won’t feature an on-screen sensor that was rumored for several months now. Both images also suggest that the back panel of the handset houses a heart rate monitor while the left edge of its case (when looked from the front) features a physical Bixby button.

Another element that the Galaxy Note 8 is apparently set to succeed from the Galaxy S8 lineup is Samsung’s Infinity Display that can be seen in the newly leaked images and is said to be somewhat larger to that of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, boasting a diagonal of 6.3 inches, industry insiders previously claimed, adding that the display module of the handset is still set to feature an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Save for the fact that the device seen below sports a volume rocker instead of separate volume buttons, it looks similar to another supposed leak of the Galaxy Note 8 that emerged online only an hour ago, showing Samsung’s next phablet in a broad range of protective cases.

The Galaxy Note 8 is said to be powered by the same chips that were present in the Galaxy Note 8 lineup and feature 6GB of RAM, in addition to offering 64GB of storage space and a microSD card slot. The company’s upcoming flagship is also expected to ship with an improved version of the S Pen, a hallmark feature of its phablet series. The need to accommodate a relatively large stylus reportedly resulted in a somewhat smaller battery compared to the 3,500mAh one found in the Galaxy S8, as recent reports suggested that the Galaxy Note 8 will sport a 3,300mAh unit. The device is thought to be unveiled in late August or early September, so more details on the thereof should follow soon.