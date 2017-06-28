Samsung Galaxy Note 7R Appears On GFXBench As SM-N935

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7R was tested by GFXBench earlier today, with the refurbished variant of the original 2016 phablet appearing in the mobile benchmark’s database bearing the model number SM-N935. The listing indicates that the phablet will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, almost certainly enhanced with Samsung’s proprietary Grace UX interface. The handset was also listed as sporting a 5.7-inch display panel with a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, though that’s likely an error and it was simply set to that resolution during the testing procedure, which is the default behavior of all flagship Galaxy-branded devices post-Nougat.

GFXBench also indicates that the Galaxy Note 7R is powered by the Exynos 8890, Samsung’s in-house system-on-chip (SoC) built on the 14nm process node, in addition to boasting 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that should be expandable via a microSD card tray by up to 256GB. The device also apparently succeeded the imaging systems of its discontinued predecessor, sporting a 12-megapixel primary sensor with a dual-LED (dual tone) flash and a 5-megapixel front camera module. No other major details have been revealed by the GFXBench listing but the device itself should be virtually identical to the Galaxy Note 7 save for featuring a smaller battery that’s rumored to have a capacity of 3,200mAh.

The Galaxy Note 7R is also said to be marketed as the Samsung Galaxy Note FE (Fandom Edition) in certain territories, with the South Korean phone maker presumably looking to aim the device at the biggest fans of its mobile brand. The company previously confirmed it has no plans to bring a refurbished version of its ill-fated phablet to the United States and will presumably be looking to avoid all Western markets altogether seeing how it’s currently preparing for the launch of the Galaxy Note 8. Despite the fact that the two won’t be retailed in the same price range, Samsung is presumably looking to avoid pitting them against each other altogether in its key flagship markets so as to maximize the commercial performance of its upcoming flagship and not remind consumers of the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco that received more negative media coverage in the West than it did closer to the company’s home country.