Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Galaxy J7 Max Launch In India

Samsung’s Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max smartphones with 4G VoLTE support and Samsung Pay have been launched in India today. The two new handsets in the company’s Galaxy J (2017) lineup will both be available in a choice of Black and Gold colors. The Galaxy J7 Pro has a price of Rs. 20,900 (around $325) and will be on sale from mid-July. Buyers won’t need to wait as long for the larger Samsung Galaxy J7 Max though, as that phone will be available from June 20, priced at Rs. 17,900 ($279). The Galaxy J7 Pro features Samsung Pay while the Galaxy J7 Max has Samsung Pay Mini. Consumers can also get a cashback of Rs. 800 ($12) on Paytm & UPI transactions when using Samsung Pay Mini.

Both handsets have metal unibody builds and fingerprint sensors integrated into their physical home buttons. Some of the available features on the phones are Ultra Data Saving, S Bike mode, and the new Social Camera. The latter of these offers allows instant sharing and editing of photos, negating the need for third-party apps, Samsung claims. Starting with the Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, which was announced last week as the Galaxy J7 (2017), it packs a 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core processor with the Mali T830 GPU, in addition to sporting 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card by up to 256GB. The device has a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass and Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080. It also boasts a 13-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash at both front and back, and a 3,600mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.1.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Max steps up to a larger 5.7-inch Full HD display and is powered by the 1.6GHz Helio P20 octa-core processor with the Mali T880 GPU. It has more RAM at 4GB but less internal storage at 32GB, this time expandable with a microSD card by up to 128GB. The phone has a smaller 3,300mAh battery but its connectivity options are the same as those of the Galaxy J7 Pro. The camera setup is also the same except that the J7 Max has one additional feature in Smart Glow 2.0 support. The Galaxy J7 Max is also the first to feature Samsung Pay Mini, which will soon be available on some other Galaxy-branded devices. Both of the new mid-rangers are dual-SIM devices that run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.