Samsung Galaxy J3 & Galaxy J5 (2017) Hitting UK In July

London-based British division of Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced the Galaxy J3 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017), adding that both smartphones will be officially available for purchase in July. The two handsets were already unveiled by the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) earlier this month but the company was vague on their release dates and target markets, only stating that the new Galaxy J series will be available in parts of Europe as of June. The firm’s UK branch made no mention of the Galaxy J7 (2017) and it’s currently unclear whether that particular model will also be launched in the country later this year. Likewise, the exact release date(s) of the Galaxy J3 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017) are yet to be disclosed and may vary by carrier and retailer along with their price tags. While the official retail partners that will be selling the phones are yet to be named, both handsets will be available for purchase directly from Samsung UK, the company confirmed.

The Galaxy J3 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017) were designed as entry-level offerings that should cater to less demanding consumers and those who are looking for value-oriented devices, boasting respectable specs at relatively affordable price points. The Galaxy J3 (2017) sports a 5-inch LCD display panel with a resolution of 1280 by 720 pixels, a 1.4GHz quad-core system-on-chip (SoC), and 2GB of RAM, in addition to shipping with 16GB of storage space and a microSD card slot that supports up to 256GB of expandable memory. The phone is powered by a 2,400mAh battery, features a 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapiel front sensor, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Samsung’s proprietary mobile software suite. The Galaxy J5 (2017) is equipped with a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED panel that has the same resolution, while its quad-core SoC is clocked at 1.6GHz. Other than those two details and the fact that the handset comes with a 3,000mAh battery, it’s identical to the Galaxy J3 (2017).

While far from high-end models, the Galaxy J-series devices are one of the company’s best-selling product lineups in Europe, according to the firm itself, and both the Galaxy J3 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017) are expected to do well in the UK and other countries on the Old Continent. An update on the commercial performance of this pair of Android handsets and Samsung’s other upcoming devices will likely follow in the coming months.