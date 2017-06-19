Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016) Gets May 2017 Security Patch

The Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016) is reportedly receiving a new firmware update introducing the Android security patch for the month of May. The package is currently available for the unlocked variant in Europe bearing the model number “SM-J320FN” and weighs around 143MB. Its tchangelog mentions stability and performance improvements but doesn’t bring any other features, with the device still running Android 5.1.1 Lollipop.

The update is identified with the firmware version “J320FNXXU0AQE1” and as expected, it’s currently distributed over the air (OTA). Eligible Galaxy J3 (2016) owners in Europe can either wait for the update notification to reach their devices or can try to download the update manually from the ‘Software Info’ submenu within the phone’s ‘Settings’ screen. As per the usual case, it’s recommended to download the software update over a Wi-Fi network in order to avoid slow download speeds and unwanted carrier charges, and the device should have at least 50 percent of battery left before proceeding with the installation.

The Galaxy J3 (2016) had previously received the Android security patch for the month of March, however, the smartphone continues to run Android 5.1.1 Lollipop despite the fact that it was launched in the US via AT&T more than a year ago running Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. It’s important to note that there are key differences between the variant released in Europe and the one introduced in the U.S., specifically in regards to internal hardware. In the United States, the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016) is powered by an Exynos 3475 chipset housing four ARM Cortex-A7 cores and an ARM Mali-T720 graphics chip, whereas in Europe and other regions the smartphone employs the Spreadtrum SC9830 system-on-chip (SoC) housing the ARM Mali-400 GPU. Whether or not the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016) in Europe will eventually receive Android Marshmallow remains to be seen, though Samsung is already on its way to releasing the Galaxy J3 (2017) in the following weeks, and the sequel is expected to run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. As for the May security update at hand, it should continue to expand and reach other regions and Galaxy J3 (2016) models around the world in the near future.