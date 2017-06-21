Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) Passes Through Bluetooth SIG

Samsung Electronics seems to be preparing the Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) for a market release, as the device was recently certified by Bluetooth SIG where it has been identified by the model number “SM-C7100.” In fact, a total of three different model numbers for the same device have passed through Bluetooth SIG, namely the “SM-C7100,” “SM-C7108_CHN-ZM,” and the “SM-C710F,” suggesting that the Galaxy C7 (2017) could be planned for a release in China as well as other regions.

The Bluetooth certificate doesn’t reveal much in terms of hardware specifications and makes no mention of the smartphone’s exact moniker. Nevertheless, considering the fact that last year’s Galaxy C7 was identified by the model number “SM-C7000,” it’s very likely that the “SM-C7100” and its two other variations that visited Bluetooth SIG will be direct successors to the Galaxy C7 (2016). Having said that, it’s logical to assume that the sequel will offer improved characteristics over the predecessor, at least in some areas. As a point of reference, the Galaxy C7 (2016) carries a Super AMOLED 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 system-on-chip (SoC) housing eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz and the Adreno 506 graphics chip. The smartphone makes use of 32GB or 64GB of storage expandable via a microSD slot by up to 256GB and features 4GB of RAM. In the media department, the Galaxy C7 (2016) offers a 16-megapixel main camera coupled with a dual-LED flash, as well as an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The device also takes advantage of a fingerprint scanner embedded in its front-facing home button, is powered by a 3,300mAh battery supporting Quick Charge 3.0, and runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

Given the previous model’s specifications, the upcoming Galaxy C7 (2017) will possibly adopt a different system-on-chip and perhaps other updated internals, and will likely be launched running a newer version of the Android OS, presumably Android Nougat. As of yet, there’s no official word in regards to when the Galaxy C7 (2017) will hit the shelves but the smartphone’s visit to Bluetooth SIG signals it’s close to a market debut and considering that last year’s model was released in June, the Galaxy C7 (2017) could be just around the corner.