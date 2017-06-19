Samsung Files Patent For Wireless Charging Cases

Samsung has filed a patent for wireless charging cases that, based on the diagrams, would be able to charge a separate device wirelessly just by setting that device down onto the case and letting it rest there, just as you would if you were placing down on an actual wireless charging pad. The new cases look like they would be designed for the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series devices, or perhaps the Galaxy S and Galaxy Tab series, as the diagram seem to show devices that look both like a smartphone and either a phablet or tablet-sized device.

The new wireless charging cases are said to be based on the standards that were put forth by the Wireless Power Consortium, and it looks like Samsung may have plans to integrate a wireless charging pad into the front flap of its S View Covers. In the image above, you can see what looks like a Galaxy S device with an S View Cover on it with the flap closed, and on top of the cover but below the view window is what looks like a Gear S2 smartwatch.

The interesting bit about this is that while the Gear S2 and Gear S3 both feature wireless charging, the contact points are on the underside of the watch case, so it’s not likely that they would be able to charge in the same fashion as they’re depicted in the diagrams and would probably have to be laid flat underside down. That said, in the first image in the gallery below, you can also see the watch resting on the inside of the S View Cover flap as an additional means of charging, should you have your device laying flat on a table or desk with the flap open because you need to use it. There’s no actual guarantee that Samsung will actually produce any of these cases or something similar and send them out to market for consumers to pick up, but for Galaxy device owners it just might be a godsend as it would allow them to easily give a little battery boost to something like a Gear S series smartwatch while away from home.