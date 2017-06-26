Samsung Details Smart Switch App’s Capabilities & Features

Samsung on Monday detailed its established Smart Switch app, explaining how consumers can use it to quickly get going with their new Galaxy-branded device when switching from an iPhone or another Android-powered handset. The whole idea behind the application is to make your switching process to a new Galaxy smartphone as effortless as possible. The Smart Switch app will not only help you transfer photos, videos, and other media, but it will also transfer your custom setup that you currently have on your smartphone.

Talking about the compatibility of the app, the Smart Switch currently supports Android, iOS, Windows Mobile, and BlackBerry 10 handsets. In order to make the transfer procedure as simple as possible, the app comes with three ways to initiate the proceedings and transfer your files to a new Samsung device, depending on your exact resources and goals. Users can connect the two devices wirelessly over the Smart Switch Mobile app, or establish a phone-to-phone connection with a regular USB cable. Alternatively, they can also create a connection through the Smart Switch desktop program, Samsung explained.

Once the connection between your old smartphone and the new Galaxy one is established, the process that follows is fairly straightforward. All you have to do is select the files and settings that you wish to transfer from the old handset. Upon the completion of the process, your new Galaxy smartphone will have the same look and feel which your old handset did, making the transition to your latest device much easier. Both the new Galaxy S-series devices, i.e. the Galaxy S8 as well as the Galaxy S8 Plus can take advantage of the app. Other than that, the app is compatible with the Galaxy S2 and newer devices running on Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and above. While not all of Samsung’s devices released in recent years may be supported by the service, the majority of them is fully compatible with the solution and Samsung is expected to keep Smart Switch maintained going forward. More details on the company’s software portfolio and its other product endeavors are expected to follow later this year.