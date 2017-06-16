Samsung Announces New Smart Signage Lineup With Tizen OS

Samsung has announced its latest smart signage lineup that will be powered by the latest version of Samsung’s own operating system, Tizen. According to the South Korean tech giant, its new smart signage offerings have features that will make the delivery of digital content smoother and more secure. Aside from the new operating system, the smart signage is also equipped with the Acendo collaboration system from HARMAN International Industries. The combination of a collaboration system and Samsung’s display technologies should improve the content delivery experience during meetings and conferences.

One of the highlights of the new smart signage from Samsung is the integration of Tizen 3.0, the newest version of the tech giant’s operating system. Tizen 3.0 brings big improvements in graphics processing and device security. The new graphics engine included in the operating system improves the device’s loading times, response rates, and interactions. All of these improvements are important for the smart signage to provide the best possible experience. In addition, Tizen 3.0 adds new security features to protect the devices from malicious external attacks. Since the smart signage will most likely be used in corporate environments, it is imperative that Samsung resolves the zero-day exploits and system vulnerabilities plaguing the Tizen OS. While it is not sure whether Samsung is at fault for the vulnerabilities, the electronics giant is already implementing measures to improve Tizen’s security features. This time, Samsung included in the Tizen OS the widely-used Knox security platform. In addition, Samsung is providing developers with APIs that should improve the security of the applications used within Samsung’s OS.

Meanwhile, Samsung is utilizing its expertise in display technologies to make sure that its smart signage offerings are the best option for customers. Samsung is equipping its smart signage with QLED displays that are capable of displaying HDR content. The tech giant is also claiming that its smart signage is able to display up to 1 billion color variations at a peak brightness of more than 1,500 nits. The extremely high peak brightness makes it suitable for outdoor signage that usually display advertisements and announcements. Samsung has stated that the smart signage will soon be available in 55-inch and 65-inch display size variants, both of which will have UHD resolution. However, the pricing of the devices is not yet disclosed.