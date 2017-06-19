Samsung Accidentally Confirms Galaxy S8 Active (SM-G892A)

Samsung Electronics on Monday accidentally confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S8 Active, a rugged version of the Galaxy S8 flagship which was introduced earlier this year. The device was mentioned in a document published on Samsung Knox, with the unit bearing the model number SM-G892A. Given the availability patterns of previous Active variants of the Galaxy S-series smartphones, the Galaxy S8 Active will likely be available for purchase exclusively through AT&T. The second largest mobile service providers in the United States has been offering rugged revisions of Samsung’s flagships for several years now, and with no indication of that partnership changing in the last 12 months, the Dallas, Texas-based wireless carrier is expected to officially introduce the Galaxy S8 Active in the coming weeks.

The handset itself has been the subject of a number of leaks that emerged online in recent weeks, indicating that Samsung opted for a regular display panel instead of a curved screen in an effort to make the Galaxy S8 Active more durable than its previously launched counterparts. Apart from increased resistance to mechanical damage and shocks, the Galaxy S8 Active will also be unphased by dust particles and water, in accordance with the MIL STD-810G military standard. Another key difference between the two pertains to their batteries, with the upcoming device being powered by a 4,000mAh unit that’s significantly larger than the 3,000mAh one found in the regular 5.8-inch Galaxy S8. The latter detail should ensure that the Galaxy S8 Active will offer longer battery life than its sibling, though it remains to be seen how exactly will the device behave in everyday use and whether its standby and on-screen times will be significantly longer to those of the Galaxy S8 Plus that features a 6.2-inch screen and a 3,500mAh battery.

Both the Galaxy S6 Active and Galaxy S7 Active have been announced in June of 2015 and 2016, respectively, and AT&T may opt to stick with that release schedule this year. No pricing details about the Galaxy S8 Active have been revealed so far, but older models indicate that the handset will sport a price tag that’s identical to that of the Galaxy S8.