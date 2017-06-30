Rumor: Sharp To Launch ‘Full Screen’ Smartphones On July 17

According to a new rumor, Sharp will introduce two ‘full screen’ smartphones on July 17. These two phones comes with model numbers FS8016 and FS8010, respectively, and interestingly enough, Sharp is planning to introduce them in China. This is not that much of a surprise considering Foxconn acquired Sharp a while back, and the company already confirmed that ‘bezel-less’ smartphones are coming to China in the near future.

Having said that, both the Sharp FS8010 and the Sharp FS8016 already surfaced on some benchmarking sites, and gave us some insight as to what specs will they ship with. The Sharp FS8010 is expected to sport the Snapdragon 630 64-bit octa-core processor by Qualcomm, and in addition to that, this phone will pack in 4GB of RAM. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the device, though Sharp will include some of its software on top of it for sure. Now, the Sharp FS8016, will be somewhat more powerful it seems. This handset’s display will ship with a resolution of 2040 x 1080, though we still do not know how large will it be. The phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core processor, which is, arguably, one of the best mid-range mobile processors out there at the moment. The phone will pack in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while it will sport a 12-megapixel shooter on the back. An 8-megapixel camera will be included on the front side of this smartphone, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on it, same as on the Sharp FS8010.

These two devices are actually expected to be quite affordable, though their price points did not surface just yet. It’s also worth noting that an unknown, Sharp-branded, bezel-less smartphone leaked earlier this month, though chances are that is only a concept. In any case, Sharp had released a number of really interesting devices in the past, ranging from the Aquos Crystal and Aquos Crystal 2, to the Aquos Xx, all of those phones were introduced a while back, however, and it will be interesting to see what will the Sharp FS8010 and the Sharp FS8016 look like, so stay tuned.