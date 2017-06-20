Rumor: Samsung To Announce Galaxy Note 8 On August 26

The Galaxy Note 8 is one of the most anticipated smartphone of 2017, and according to the latest rumor, the device will launch on August 26. Yesterday’s rumor said that the Galaxy Note 8 will be announced in the third week of August in New York, and today’s rumor reveals the exact date, well, an alleged date of the Galaxy Note 8’s announcement. This information comes from a Korean publication, The Investor, and the source also claims that the device will be announced in New York.

The source also mentions that Samsung is currently finalizing the venue, and that there could be some last minute changes, but it seems like that is unlikely. It seems like the Galaxy Note 8 will launch in August after all, despite the fact that some sources have been saying that it might arrive in September during IFA in Berlin. As a reminder, the Galaxy Note 7 was announced back in August last year, while its predecessor arrive in September, during IFA. The Galaxy Note 7 was quite a disaster for Samsung, as the company had to recall the phone twice, and it hurt Samsung quite a bit, the company’s reputation suffered, not to mention how much money they lost because of it. Samsung is actually planning to release the Galaxy Note FE soon, which is essentially a refurbished model of the Galaxy Note 7 with a smaller battery. This handset will be released in only some regions, and it is expected to go on sale before the Galaxy Note 8, so it could be launched later this month.

Now, as far as the Galaxy Note 8 is concerned, the device will almost certainly resemble the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus quite a bit, it will sport the company’s Infinity display, which comes with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Note 8 will sport a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, is rumors are accurate, which means it will be a bit larger than the Galaxy S8 Plus’ display. The company’s S Pen stylus will also be a part of the package, and Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the device with Samsung’s UI on top of it. The Bixby AI physical key will be placed on the left-hand side of the Galaxy Note 8, and the device will be made out of metal and glass.