Rumor: Next Samsung Gear VR Headset To Feature 2,000 PPI

The next addition to Samsung’s Gear VR lineup of virtual reality headsets will have a pixel density of 2,000 pixels per inch (PPI), industry sources said on Wednesday, indicating that the South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer is aiming to take a significant step forward in this emerging market segment. The latest iteration of the Gear VR that was announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this year was designed to house the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus that boast 570 and 529 PPI, respectively. The upcoming Galaxy Note 8 will likely also be compatible with Samsung’s headset but will presumably feature a Super AMOLED display panel with QHD+ resolution that’s similar to that of the Galaxy S8 Plus, meaning its pixel count should be comparable, if not somewhat lower due to a larger screen.

While the latest rumor indicates that Samsung may be looking to commercialize a standalone headset — a prototype of which was allegedly showcased to some of the company’s partners earlier this year — reports of 2,000 PPI suggests that the Seoul-based tech giant is adamant to offer the most high-end solution on the market. For added context, the Oculus Rift offers 460 PPI and it’s dubious whether its successor will manage to quadruple that pixel count, let alone offer an even higher-resolution experience. The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) reportedly believes that surpassing 1,000 PPI eliminates nausea-related issues and offers a significantly more immersive experience compared to today’s alternatives. It’s understood that Samsung Electronics will likely source OLED panels for its next-generation VR headset from Samsung Display, one of its many sister companies that previously procured display modules for numerous Galaxy-branded devices.

Another possibility is that the firm is simply looking to revolutionize OLED panels with the Galaxy S9 series that’s slated to be released in the first half of 2018 and will reportedly feature AMOLED tech codenamed “Sunflower,” while Samsung itself will continue pursuing smartphone-powered VR headsets in the future. Even though the Galaxy S8 lineup has been highly praised by both consumers and critics alike, some industry watchers are now skeptical that the Korean phone maker won’t be able to provide such a massive upgrade in terms of design and features with its 2018 flagship family, though a significantly improved screen would allow the company to do just that.