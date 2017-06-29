Rumor: Meizu PRO 7 To Launch On July 26 With Two Displays

The Meizu PRO 7 has been a subject of many leaks in the last couple of weeks, and the phone’s release date has just surfaced as well. According to this new info, that surfaced on Weibo (Chinese social network), the Meizu PRO 7 will arrive on July 26. Now, in addition to the Meizu PRO 7, the source also claims that the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will launch, which is rather odd considering that the regular and ‘Plus’ variants in the ‘Meizu PRO’ series usually launch 5-6 months apart from another. Now on top of that, the source claims that the accuracy of this info is higher than 95 percent.

Now, the Meizu PRO 7 will sport a secondary display on its back, if all the recent leaks are to be believed, More or less every single Meizu PRO 7 leak that surfaced in the last couple of weeks suggested that a secondary display is coming, and that we’re looking at an E-ink display, well, except one. A leak that surfaced a couple of days ago suggested that we might get a color display after all on the back of the Meizu PRO 7, not an E-ink panel. In any case, the secondary display will be there, below the dual camera setup. The Meizu PRO 7 will be made out of metal, and it will sport the company’s mBack home key below the display, which will also serve as a capacitive back key and a fingerprint scanner.

Now, as far as specs are concerned, the Meizu PRO 7 is expected to sport a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED display, while the ‘Plus’ model, which probably won’t arrive as soon as the source claims, will ship with a 5.7-inch panel, if rumors are to be believed. The Meizu PRO 7 will be fueled by the Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor, while it will ship with 4GB or 6GB of RAM on the inside. Two camera snappers will be placed on the back of this phone, and if rumors are anything to go by, the Meizu PRO 7 will ship with Sony’s IMX386 and IMX286 sensors on the back, while it will sport a single 16-megapixel shooter up front. Android Nougat will probably come pre-installed on the device, and Meizu’s Flyme OS will ship on top of it.

