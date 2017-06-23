Rumor: Meizu PRO 7 To Arrive On July 26 With Helio X30 SoC

According to a new rumor, the Meizu PRO 7 will be announced on July 26, and it will be fueled by the MediaTek Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor. The Meizu PRO 7 has been leaking like crazy lately, the device’s secondary E-ink display has been the focus of most of those leaks, and considering how many leaked images surfaced, chances are that the phone will sport such a display on its back. In addition to that, Meizu actually released a teaser recently which suggests that one of their upcoming devices will ship with two displays, and if we take everything into account, the Meizu PRO 7 is the only phone that fits the description.

Now, do keep in mind that this is just a random rumor regarding the phone’s release date, so take it with a grain of salt, as per usual. The Meizu PRO 6 was announced back in April 2016, while the Meizu PRO 6 Plus followed in November last year, so it’s about time Meizu introduces their new flagship for this year, as it has been well over a year since the Meizu PRO 6 landed. The Meizu PRO 6 is a considerably smaller handset than the Meizu PRO 6 Plus, as it comes with a 5.2-inch display, compared to the Meizu PRO 6 Plus’ 5.7-inch panel. Having that in mind, the Meizu PRO 7 is actually expected to sport a 5.2-inch 1080p or QHD AMOLED display, and the device is also expected to ship with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, it is even possible that Meizu plans to release both variants of the device. Now, in addition to the main panel we’ve just mentioned, the Meizu PRO 7 will also sport a secondary, E-ink display which will be placed below the dual camera setup on the phone’s back side. This display will be considerably smaller than other E-ink panels we’ve seen on smartphones, as it will not take up the whole back of a device, only one part of it.

The Meizu PRO 7’s E-ink display will be able to show you time, date, weather and your notifications, and chances are that the company will give you some options to customize it. It’s worth noting that smartphone with secondary E-ink displays never took off, at least not as much as other phones did. Yotaphone released a couple of such devices, as well as some other China-based companies, but as already mentioned, Meizu’s approach to it is considerably different, so it will be interesting to see what comes out of it.

Buy the Meizu PRO 6 Plus