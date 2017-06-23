Rumor: LG V30 To Have Wireless Charging, Dual Rear Cameras

The LG V30 is expected for an official unveiling in the coming months and today, a new series of rumors surrounding the device emerged via Twitter, with one industry insider citing unnamed sources saying that the LG V30 will take advantage of wireless charging, and as a result, the smartphone’s back panel will likely be covered in glass. The source adds that the upcoming flagship will retain a dual camera setup and will accommodate a fingerprint recognition scanner on the back.

The LG V30 has been subjected to numerous leaks and rumors over the past several weeks, indicating that the South Korean company may be preparing for the smartphone’s market debut. A recent rumor indicates that the LG V30 could be launched on August 31, but whatever the case may be, other complementing reports and rumors hint at premium hardware characteristics, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC). In addition to that, the LG V30 could borrow a page from the LG G6 playbook and adopt a borderless display with a 6.2-inch diagonal and an 18:9 aspect ratio, though the upcoming model may also retain the series’ industrial design, as per a number of industry sources. At this point in time, it’s unclear if the LG V30 will follow its predecessors’ footsteps and include a secondary display, or if it will ditch the dual-screen formula in favor of a more conventional or borderless approach.

The LG V30 is rumored to be unveiled at the end of August, meaning that the upcoming model could be planned for an earlier than usual release considering the launch of the previous handsets. The LG V10 and LG V20 have been released in October of 2015 and 2016, respectively, but there is a possibility that LG might want to push the LG V30 onto the market before Samsung launches its upcoming Galaxy Note 8. The LG V series has been overshadowed by the Samsung Galaxy Note lineup in terms of sales numbers, but given the issues experienced by Samsung with last year’s Galaxy Note 7, LG’s upcoming phablet could benefit from an earlier release. More details on the LG V30 should follow in the coming weeks.