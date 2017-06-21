Rumor: LG V30 To Launch In August With SD835, OLED Panel

The LG V30 is expected to land in a couple of months, and according to a new rumor, the device will be announced in August. Now, this information comes from a China-based tipster, who says that the LG V30 will get announced before the Galaxy Note 8, and that the device will ship with the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. Now, in addition to that, the LG V30 will sport an OLED panel, at least according to the source, and that OLED panel will be supplied by LG Display it seems. The LG V30 will also ship with a quad camera setup, it will sport two cameras on the back, and two up front, if the source is to be believed.

Having said that, a rumor that surfaced a while back mentioned that the LG V30 may ship with a curved OLED display, now, the tipster did not mention anything about a curved display, but it seems quite likely that the LG V30 will ship with an OLED panel, and the device will almost certainly include a secondary panel as well, just like its predecessors. Two LG V30 rumors popped up yesterday, one claimed that the phone will launch at IFA in three different variants, while the second one suggested that the phone will sport a 6.2-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Now, if today’s rumor is accurate, then the phone will, indeed, launch before the Galaxy Note 8, which is also expected to arrive in August, at least if the rumored info is to be believed. Many people are expecting the LG V30 to resemble the LG G6, and it makes sense, LG took a step forward with the LG G6 in many ways, but its design is something that managed to stick out the most, and there’s not reason for LG to significantly step away from that design language, which means that we’ll probably get thin bezels on the LG V30.

The LG V30 is expected to ship with a metal or metal + glass design, while the device will sport a 6.2-inch display on its front side, at least it seems like it. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor will fuel this phablet, and the device will ship with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, nothing has been confirmed just yet. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on this phablet, and on top of it, you’ll get LG’s custom UI, while the device’s battery will be larger than 3,000mAh, and it will probably not going to be removable, despite the fact that the LG V20 shipped with a removable battery.