Rumor: LG V30 To Launch On August 31; Specs & Pricing Leak

The LG V30 rumors just keep on coming, and a new one just surfaced in South Korea. According to this rumor, the LG V30 flagship phablet will actually land on August 31, one day before IFA in Berlin starts. The source also claims that the phone will actually be launched in Berlin, as part of IFA, but as it’s usually the case, the event will occur before IFA officially starts. This year, IFA is kicking off on September 1, and it will be open until September 6.

Now, in addition to this, the source provided quite a bit of detail when it comes to the device itself. If this info is to be believed, the LG V30 will become available for pre-order at some point, which will be the first time LG does this for its ‘V’ series of smartphones. Those pre-orders will be available through three most popular carriers in South Korea, and you’ll be able to pre-order the device in a period of one or two weeks. The LG V30 will become available for purchase in September, says the source, and the device is expected to come in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The 64GB storage model is expected to cost 800,000 KRW ($699), says the source, and the phone will ship with an OLED panel, which is quite interesting. On top of all that, the LG V30 will, allegedly, sport a similar design to the LG G6, which means it will have really thin bezels all around, and the secondary display will be a part of this package yet again.

This phone is actually expected to sport a 3,200mAh non-removable battery, which will disappoint some people considering that the LG V20 sported a removable unit on the inside. According to the source, a non-removable battery will help LG make this phone both waterproof and dust resistant, as was the case with the LG G6. Now, according to previous info, this handset will come with a dual camera setup on the back, similar to the LG G6, and the phone is expected to sport 6GB of RAM, while Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC will fuel this phablet. A 3.5mm headphone jack will be a part of the package as well, and you can expect a Quad DAC to be included in the LG V30 as well.