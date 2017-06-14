Rumor: Huawei P11 To Ship With Kirin 970 SoC, 8GB Of RAM

The Huawei P10 and the Huawei P10 Plus were announced back in February this year, and the Huawei P11 rumors are already coming in. Some information regarding the Huawei P11 just surfaced in China, and even though it might be a bit early for such rumors, this info actually sounds somewhat plausible, most of it at the very least. The information surfaced on one of Chinese tech websites, and it was shared on Weibo (Chinese social network), which is where such rumors usually pop up.

Now, according to the provided info. The Huawei P11 will be fueled by the Kirin 970 SoC which will be made using a 10nm manufacturing process, says the source. The Kirin 970 is actually expected to arrive later this year, when Huawei decides to announce it. In addition to that, the source claims that the Huawei P11 will ship with 8GB of RAM, and that it will feature a 4K display. The device will sport on-screen buttons, and it may ship with an in-display fingerprint scanner. On top of everything, the Huawei P11 will also sport considerably less bezel than its predecessors, says the source, and even though the source did not mention its software, the Huawei P11 will almost certainly come with Android O out of the box, and the company’s Emotion UI (EMUI) will be included on top of it. That’s pretty much all the info that was shared, and it will certainly going to be interesting to see how accurate is this rumor, though we’ll have to wait for another 8 months or so in order to find out.

The Huawei P11 will probably land in the first half of next year, and it is expected to be the second Huawei-branded smartphone to ship with the Kirin 970. The Huawei Mate 10, which is expected to land at the end of this year, will almost certainly be the first smartphone to ship with that processor. The Huawei P11, however, will be the first smartphone to pack in the Kirin 970, considering that the Huawei Mate 10 will be a rather big device, Huawei’s flagship phablet. All that we can do at the moment is sit and wait for more info to surface, and we’ll probably see quite a few such reports before the Huawei P11 lands, so stay tuned for that, as per usual.

