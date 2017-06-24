Rumor: Huawei Mate 10 To Have Bezel-Less Display, 4 Cameras

The Huawei Mate 10 will feature an almost bezel-less display and launch this fall, one industry insider said on Saturday. The successor to the Mate 9 is said to follow Huawei’s straightforward naming convention and could possibly launch with up to four cameras, previous reports suggested. Apart from a dual camera setup on the back of the phone that the Mate 10 is expected to succeed from the Mate 9, the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is also said to be considering a front-facing two-sensor imaging system for its upcoming phablet.

The Mate 10 is meant to be an alternative to the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, much like the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 is said to be a slightly larger, incremental upgrade over the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. While the P10 series didn’t follow the latest smartphone design practices, having shipped with relatively large bezels and a physical Home button, the Mate 10 should be more in line with contemporary flagship aesthetics, some industry insiders believe. The handset is rumored to feature a 6-inch display panel with a screen-to-body ratio that’s even higher to that of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, both of which had a ratio of approximately 83.6 percent. Latest reports indicate that the fingerprint sensor of the Mate 10 will still be placed below the screen, though it’s unclear whether that means that the device will feature a physical Home button. Regardless, provided that the information is accurate and the Mate 10 indeed ends up boasting a screen-to-body ratio of 85 percent or more while simultaneously having a fingerprint scanner below its display panel, the handset will likely have an extremely thin, almost non-existent top bezel.

Other recent rumors regarding the device hint at the Kirin 970 system-on-chip that’s said to be powering the Mate 10, while the phablet itself is expected to run Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, likely enhanced with the company’s proprietary user interface. The Chinese phone maker is expected to launch the Mate 10 in the coming months, presumably in late summer, while the handset will be available for purchase from early fall, previous rumors have indicated. More details on the Mate 10 including its pricing and availability should follow shortly.