Rumor: Galaxy Note 8 To Sport A Superior Dual Camera Setup

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to launch in August, at least according to the latest rumors, and one such rumor has just surfaced, talking more about the phone’s dual camera setup. The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus sport a single camera on their back sides, while the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to ship with two cameras. Well, according to an industry insider, the dual camera setup on the back of the Galaxy Note 8 will offer ‘superior image quality and better background defocus than competing smartphones’, which essentially means this will be the best dual camera setup in the market, at least according to an insider.

Now, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to sport two 13-megapixel rear-facing cameras, a 13-megapixel RGB sensor, and a 13-megapixel monochrome sensor, while OIS will be a part of the package, and the monochrome lens will sport f/2.0 aperture. The aperture of the RGB lens will be much better, probably f/1.7, or something of the sort, but we’ll have to wait for the official announcement in order to be sure of it. A number of Galaxy Note 8 leaks surfaced lately, some of which reported that the phone will sport a vertical dual camera setup, while others say that it will ship with a horizontal setup. The phone is actually expected to sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ (18.5:9 aspect ratio) Super AMOLED Infinity display, which will be larger than both the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus panels, which measure 5.8 and 6.2 inches, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be made out of metal and glass, just like the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, though it will probably offer a slightly different design. The phone will ship with an S Pen stylus, and its display will be curved. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to sport 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of expandable internal storage. The phone will be IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, while Android Nougat will come pre-installed on it, along with Samsung’s custom UI. A rear-facing fingerprint scanner is expected to be included here, unless Samsung manages to pack in an in-display fingerprint scanner, of course. The Galaxy Note 8 will probably launch prior to IFA in Berlin which starts on September 1, so stay tuned.