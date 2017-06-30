Rumor: Galaxy Note 8 To Ship In 64GB & 128GB Storage Options

It’s a new day, and a new Galaxy Note 8 rumor has surfaced, this time around it says that the phone will ship win both 64GB and 128GB storage variants. Now, take this with a grain of salt, as the Galaxy Note 7 shipped in a 64GB storage variant only, while the same goes for the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, well, at least that was the case in most markets. Some markets did get the 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus, for example, so that may be the case with the Galaxy Note 8 as well, but chances are that the company will initially release only one storage variant of the device, and judging by what we’ve seen thus far, we’re in for a 64GB storage Galaxy Note 8 handset.

Now, it’s worth noting that the Galaxy Note 8 will probably ship with a microSD card slot, just like the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus did. This will allow you to expand its storage significantly, as Samsung is expected to include quite a compelling microSD chip inside the Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to launch in August, before iFA in Berlin kicks off on September 1. We’ve seen quite a few rumors regarding the Galaxy Note 8’s release date, some rumors are claiming that it will launch in early August, while other say it will arrive at the end of that month. In any case, the Galaxy Note 8 will resemble the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus quite a bit, though it’s expected to sport a slightly larger display than the Galaxy S8 Plus, and it will also ship with an S Pen stylus, unlike the company’s Galaxy S8 phone.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ (18.5:9 aspect ratio) Infinity Super AMOLED display, along with 4GB or 6GB of RAM on the inside. The device will probably be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, though it’s also possible that the company might include the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 836 SoC in there, though those are just unfounded rumors at the moment. The Galaxy Note 8 will probably sport a dual camera setup on the back, and its fingerprint scanner will also be placed on the back, unless Samsung figured out how to include it under the display, we’ll see.