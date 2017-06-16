Rumor: Galaxy Note 8 To Feature A Dual Speaker Setup

The alleged Galaxy Note 8 render surfaced yesterday, and now a new rumor popped up, claiming that the phone will ship with a dual speaker setup, and will sport a rather powerful DAC. According to a post published on Weibo (Chinese social network), the Galaxy Note 8 will ship with two speakers. In addition to that, everyone who buys the Galaxy Note 8 will get a pair of AKG-branded earphones, and that’s something that the Galaxy S8 users are quite familiar with. Do keep in mind that there’s still no proof for any of this, this is just a rather random rumor, so take it with a grain of salt.

The Galaxy Note 8 will, if a recent rumor is to be believed, ship with 8GB of RAM on the inside, though a 6GB RAM variant of the device is also a possibility. The Galaxy Note 8 will resemble the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus quite a bit, it will sport the Infinity display as well, though the Galaxy Note 8’s panel will be somewhat larger than the one Samsung used in the Galaxy S8 Plus, at least according to rumors. The Galaxy Note 8 will, allegedly sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display which will sport an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is also expected to be less curved on its edges, and the company’s S Pen stylus will be included in the package as well. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be made out of metal and glass, just like its Galaxy S8 siblings, and the phone will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. The Galaxy Note 8 will be fueled by the Exynos 8895 SoC in some regions, while the Snapdragon 835 or the unannounced Snapdragon 836 will fuel it in some other markets.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to arrive in August, though some rumors are claiming it will be announced during IFA in Berlin this September. The Galaxy Note 7 was announced in August last year, but its predecessor arrived in September during IFA, so who knows, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Before the Galaxy Note 8 arrives, however, we’ll get to see a ton more rumors and leaks, so get ready for that.