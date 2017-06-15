Rumor: 8GB RAM Galaxy Note 8 Model Coming, Note 9 To Have 12

Samsung Electronics will release a variant of the Galaxy Note 8 with 8GB of RAM and is planning to push the amount of RAM to 12GB with the Galaxy Note 9 next year, one industry insider said on Thursday. The South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is said to only include 8GB of RAM into the “Emperor Edition” of the Galaxy Note 8, the source claimed, likely referring to the Chinese model of the handset. The international variant is still set to ship with 6GB of RAM, according to the same insider who didn’t provide more details on the matter.

The largest phone maker in the world recently opted to differentiate its flagship Galaxy S8 series in terms of RAM and internal storage, with the so-called “Emperor Edition” of the Galaxy S8 Plus boasting 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage compared to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of flash memory featured in the international model. Provided that the company sticks with recent industry trends and its own product release patterns and the Chinese Galaxy Note 8 units sport 8GB of RAM with the Galaxy Note 9 having 12GB, the Galaxy S9 lineup may be launched with 10GB of RAM in the Far Eastern country in spring of 2018. Samsung recently appointed one Kwon Kye-hyun as the new head of its Chinese unit in an effort to revitalize its phone business in the largest smartphone market in the world that accounts for approximately one-third of global handset shipments; the company has been struggling in China in recent years and is currently holding only several percentage points of the country’s market that’s dominated by domestic OEMs with aggressively priced products. Samsung’s decision to make the Chinese variants of its devices more powerful compared to other models is likely an attempt to incentivize consumers to buy them, though it’s still too early to tell whether that strategy is working.

The Galaxy Note 8 has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors in recent weeks, with the Korean OEM reportedly planning to introduce the phablet in either the second half of August or beginning of September at IFA Berlin 2017. More details on the upcoming flagship will likely follow in the coming weeks.