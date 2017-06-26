Rose Pink Galaxy S8 Plus Is Now Official, Coming To Taiwan

Samsung has just announced the Rose Pink color variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus. This announcement occurred in Taiwan, and the company also announced how much will the phone cost when it becomes available. The Rose Pink color variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus is priced at TW 27,900 ($920), and it will become available for purchase from the company’s official website in Taiwan. Do keep in mind that this phone will be available for a short period of time only, so if you’re planning to grab one, it would be wise to do it soon after it launches.

Now, this announcement comes following the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus models rebranding in Taiwan, the company opted to change the names of the Coral Blue, Maple Gold and Orchid Gray Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus color variants to Ice Lake Blue, Smoked Purple Gray and Quicksand Gold. As far as the all-new Rose Pink color option is concerned, it’s identical to all the other Galaxy S8 Plus models in the country in terms of specs, the only difference comes down to its design, or should we say color. Do keep in mind that this is a 4GB RAM model that we’re talking about here, not the 6GB RAM variant. The Galaxy S8 Plus sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this smartphone, and a 3,500mAh non-removable battery is included on the inside. A 12-megapixel rear-facing OIS camera is included here, and so is an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the phone, along with the company’s custom UI. This phablet is IP68 certified, and it is made out of metal and glass. Its fingerprint scanner is placed on the back, and the device also comes with an iris scanner.

The Rose Pink Galaxy S8 Plus handset is landing in Taiwan soon, though Samsung, unfortunately, did not say whether it will become available in any other markets. Having said that, if you’d like to know more about the Galaxy S8 Plus, or its smaller variant, the Galaxy S8, check out our full review of these two flagship handsets.