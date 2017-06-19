Ring Debuts 2nd Gen of Its Popular Smart Doorbell

Today, the Ring Video Doorbell 2nd generation was announced. The company notes that the biggest changes here are the fact that it now records in 1080p, and it has a removable battery that can be recharged easily. The second-generation model looks very similar to the first-generation Ring Video Doorbell, which isn’t a bad thing, since the design looked good and it did its job, and did it well. Ring has also improved the night vision on its Video Doorbell, so that it’ll be a tad bit more useful at night, especially in neighborhoods that don’t use street lights as much.

The Ring Video Doorbell second-generation brings all of the features that its customers loved about the original model. This includes motion detection, as well as two-way audio. So you could speak with who is at the door, even if you aren’t home. The Ring Video Doorbell also brings back the ability to remove the faceplates. So whether you like one color over another is no longer an issue. You can quickly – and easily – swap them out. Faceplates are sold separately as expected. The Ring Video Doorbell has been the most popular smart doorbell on the market, and it’s just gotten even better. It has been so popular due to how easy it is to install and use, but it has also done its part in preventing burglaries, which is definitely nice to see. And with better quality video on this second-generation model, it should prevent even more crimes from happening.

Ring is selling its second-generation video doorbell in its own online store, as well as over 15,000 physical locations at Best Buy and Home Depot stores beginning today. It debuts at the same price as its predecessor, just $199. Now many may thing that is a lot for a doorbell, but the Ring Video Doorbell is a whole lot more than just a doorbell. It works with 802.11 b/g/n WiFi networks, unfortunately it’s still on 2.4GHz and not 5GHz networks just yet, but that means it can be further away from your router and still have a connection, which is definitely important, anyways.