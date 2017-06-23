Republic Wireless Launches Its Free Texting App

Republic Wireless has launched its free texting application today called Republic Anywhere, an app which is aimed at allowing Republic Wireless subscribers the ability to send text messages from their smartphones, their tablets, and even their laptops at no cost beyond what they already pay for the wireless plan each month.

As one might expect any outgoing text messages show up to the recipient with the phone number of the sender as the app is tied to the customer’s Republic Wireless phone number. Essentially you’re getting an extension of your text messaging to multiple devices so you never have to settle for waiting to respond, unless of course you shouldn’t be texting in the first place. With Republic Anywhere your messages are synced across all of your devices so whenever you use it from a different device other than your phone, the messages from the phone show up on the other device you’re using, and in turn any messages that you send from the other devices will show up on your phone.

To get things going you’ll need the Republic Anywhere app on the devices you’ll be using it on. For example, if you’re using it on your PC then you’ll need to go to the Republic Anywhere website and download the PC client, which will allow you to log into your Republic Anywhere account and link your number, after which you’ll then be able to send text messages from your PC just like you’re sending them from your phone. As of right now Republic Anywhere only looks to be available on computers, but Republic Wireless states that it’s preparing the Android tablet versions along with versions for iOS on both phones and tablets so that people aren’t limited by where they can send text messages. There’s no time frame on when those versions of the app will be available but it is listed as coming soon. Republic Wireless is also working on adding in calling and voicemail support so that even voice calls can be made from your other devices, though there is no time frame for a release on this either, nor which devices it will first.