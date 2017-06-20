Report: YotaPhone 3 To Sport Two Displays, Snapdragon SoC

Pricing and availability details for the upcoming YotaPhone 3 have been confirmed by BaoliYota Technology last week at the China-Russia Expo in Harbin, China. The smartphone’s specifications were left unmentioned, however, details on what will make the YotaPhone 3 tick emerged more recently from an unnamed source quoted by Engadget. According to this source, the YotaPhone 3 will carry a mid-range system-on-chip (SoC) and will feature a display larger than the one employed by both of its predecessors.

Assuming that the latest reports turn out to be correct then the YotaPhone 3 will be equipped with a 5.5-inch AMOLED display featuring a resolution of 1920x 1080, up from the previous model’s 5.0-inch 1080p display. Not unlike its predecessors, the YotaPhone 3 will also carry a secondary display on the back panel; however, the upcoming model will reportedly employ 5.2-inch E-Ink touchscreen featuring a resolution of 1280 x 720, up from the YotaPhone 2’s 4.7-inch E-Ink panel accommodating 960 x 540 pixels. By the sound of it, the YotaPhone 3 will be bigger and better, but according to the source that may not necessarily be the case across the board. Reportedly, unlike the YotaPhone 2 which employed a high-end Snapdragon 801 system-on-chip, the upcoming YotaPhone 3 will make use of a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC instead.

Other hardware details uncovered by the source include 4GB of RAM up from 2GB carried by the YotaPhone 2, a 12-megapixel main camera coupled with a dual-LED flash, a 13-megapixel front-facing sensor, two SIM card slots (one of which can be used as a microSD card slot), a USB Type-C connector doubling as an audio output, a fingerprint sensor on the front panel, and a larger 3,200mAh battery, up from the previous model’s 2,500mAh unit. The YotaPhone 3 will reportedly run Android Nougat out of the box, but that’s unsurprising considering that the device is expected to launch sometime this fall – presumably in October or November 2017 – at a time when Google’s next major Android OS version will be publicly available. As a reminder, the YotaPhone 3 will be launched in two storage variants at different prices, specifically, a model priced at $350 carrying 64GB of on-board memory, and a 128GB variant planned to hit the shelves for $450. More details should be officially unveiled this summer.