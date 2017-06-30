Report: Samsung’s Smartphone Sales Dropped In June 2017

A new report from Wave7 Research claims that Samsung’s overall sales are gradually slowing down, or at least they have been doing so this past month. Sales of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 lineup were reported to be outpacing sales of its previous flagship devices, initially leading to an increase in the firm’s overall sales. Now, though, it appears that sales of last year’s flagships have slowed down significantly, something that has led to a drop in the company’s overall sales and market share.

When the Galaxy S8 lineup launched, many took advantage of the lower price of last year’s flagship models and purchased the devices, but due to their age now, it appears that the interest in the Galaxy S7 series has weakened significantly, something that has led to a drop in market share for Samsung. Due to this state of affairs, it appears that Samsung’s main rival, Apple, is taking advantage of the situation, with Wave7 Research reporting that iPhone sales are increasing on the back of the current BOGO promotion at Sprint. The firm also claims that LG’s G6 launch has been “a flop,” something that may be beneficial to Samsung. Regarding Samsung’s Galaxy S8 sales, it appears that the Galaxy S8 model is now proving to be more popular than its larger counterpart. When the devices initially launched, the larger model was consistently said to outpace the smaller model when it came to sales, but it appears that this is no longer the case.

Now, although overall Samsung sales are slowing at the moment, the company is surely not too worried due to the fact that interest in previous generation models naturally weakens over time and is likely something the firm saw coming. As well as this, though, the company is also currently preparing for the launch of the Galaxy Note 8, which is expected to be announced in August, just before the release of Apple’s next-generation iPhone models. If things go to plan with this year’s model, Samsung’s overall sales are sure to see a big boost once the device goes on sale this fall. It remains to be seen how well the handset will perform but an update on the situation should follow shortly.