Report: Samsung Sold 1.3M Galaxy S8’s In Korea Thus Far

According to a report by The Investor, Samsung has sold 1.3 million Galaxy S8 units in South Korea to date. The device was announced back in April, on April 21, to be exact, and the 1.3 million sold units refer to both the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. According to the source, the Galaxy S8 and its larger counterpart attract about 11,000 to 12,000 buyers per day, which is the highest margin for a premium smartphone in South Korea.

Now, along with great sales of its Galaxy S8 smartphones, Samsung shares rose quite a bit, on June 26, the company’s shares price hit a record high of 2.41 million won, which is equivalent to $2,123. The iPhone 8 is right around the corner, though, and if some reports are to be believed, the Galaxy S8’s and the Galaxy S8 Plus’ sales will start winding down soon. Now, this report also notes that Samsung is planning to release some new color variants of the Galaxy S8 in order to keep the sales going, which is an approach that we’ve already seen Samsung do in the past. According to the source, Samsung will introduce the Blue Coral and Pink Gold Galaxy S8 variants in July, and the Galaxy Note FE aka the Galaxy Note Fandom Edition is also expected to land in the near future, also next month.

Having said that, most of you are probably aware that the Galaxy Note 8 is coming soon as well, if reports are anything to go by, the Galaxy Note 8 will get announced in August. Samsung is allegedly planning to introduce its new flagship phablet in August in order to trump Apple, in other words, trump Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 handset. If reports are to be believed, the Galaxy Note 8 will essentially be a slightly larger variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus in terms of the design, and it will ship with a bevy of new features, mostly tied to its S Pen stylus. It will be interesting to see how many Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy Note 8 devices will be able to sell by the end of this year, that’s for sure, especially considering that the upcoming iPhone 8 will be ‘bezel-less’, as per rumors and leaks.