Report: Samsung Galaxy S8 Owners Complaining About Push Ads

Some owners of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus recently started complaining about various gaming-related ads that are being served to them through push notifications, with a number of consumers taking to Reddit earlier this week to question Samsung’s business practices. The controversial advertisements are reportedly being distributed through the company’s Game Launcher app which primarily serves for mobile game management, though it’s also capable of sending notifications which are enabled by default. The screenshot beneath this writing depicts one such ad that’s encouraging consumers to download Load Runner Classic, a casual mobile game listed on the Google Play Store and Samsung’s Galaxy Apps marketplace.

A number of owners of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus already voiced their displeasure about this practice, stating that they didn’t pay a premium price for an Android flagship to be served with ads. While the South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer has yet to comment on the manner in any official capacity, users have already found a way to disable mobile game ads pushed by the company’s Game Launcher. From the app’s main menu that shows the list of playable titles installed on your device, tap the three-dot icon and navigate to “Settings” from where you’ll see a toggle for what Samsung refers to as “Marketing information.” Disabling that toggle will prevent Game Launcher from serving you with push notifications related to promotions and general mobile game ads.

If you aren’t able to find Game Launcher on your Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus, it’s possible that you have previously disabled the app. To re-enable it, launch the system Settings app, tap the “Advanced Features” option, open the “Games” section and finally select “Game Launcher.” Once you have made the app visible again and disabled its ability to serve ads, you’ll be able to “disable” it once again, i.e. make it invisible. The same course of action can be taken if you want to avoid Game Launcher’s push notification ads on any other Galaxy device running Samsung’s mobile gaming app that comes pre-installed on a broad range of the company’s smartphones and tablets.