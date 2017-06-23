Report: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 To Cost €1000 In Europe

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be the most expensive member of the Galaxy Note lineup to date, one industry source with supposed knowledge of the matter told VentureBeat on Friday, adding that the upcoming phablet will retail for €999 in Europe. The South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer reportedly already started notifying its retail partners of the device’s pricing that’s expected to translate to around $925 in the United States. The smartphone will launch in blue, black, and gold color variants, the same insider said, adding that the device will sport a 6.3-inch display panel that will likely be similar to the Infinity Display of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, meaning consumers should expect a Super AMOLED QHD+ display with curved edges and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

The newly leaked image of what’s said to be the official logo of the Galaxy Note 8 that can be seen above indicates that the Seoul-based phone maker will market the flagship as the “Galaxy Note8,” with the aforementioned insider claiming that the handset will become Samsung’s first device with a dual camera setup, in addition to featuring 6GB of RAM. The main imaging system of the Galaxy Note 8 supposedly entail two 12-megapixel lenses arranged in a horizontal manner to the left of the phone’s heart rate sensor and flash unit, the source said, thus directly contradicting virtually every other report on the Galaxy Note 8 that has surfaced so far. The fingerprint scanner will once again be featured on the rear panel of the handset, immediately next to its heart rate sensor, with the phablet itself shipping with a 3,300mAh non-removable battery, the insider claimed. The distance between the fingerprint reader and main camera module of the Galaxy Note 8 is said to be greater to that of the Galaxy S8 lineup, though no other details on the matter have been provided by the source.

According to the same report, the upcoming flagship will be compatible with Samsung’s recently introduced DeX Station that launched alongside the Galaxy S8 series, with its S Pen stylus being said to feature expanded functionalities. Among other things, the S Pen will apparently facilitate the process of converting currencies and translating sentences, in addition to being compatible with the phone’s always-on display that will now accept written input and present it in the form of digital sticky notes. Apart from the specifics of the Galaxy Note 8’s camera setup, the most dubious statement made by the insider earlier today pertains to the phone’s release schedule, with the source suggesting that Samsung isn’t planning to unveil the device until the second half of September, significantly later than all previous reports suggested.