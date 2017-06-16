Report: Moto X4 To Be More Expensive Than Moto G5S Plus

The Moto X4 will be more expensive than the Moto G5S Plus, one industry insider said earlier this week, in addition to revealing a number of new details about the rumored handsets and confirming some previous reports pertaining to the devices. The Moto X4 will be a smartphone designed to compete in the upper mid-range segment of the market, powered by the Snapdragon 660 system-on-chip (SoC) that Qualcomm announced earlier this year, the source asserted. Apart from the new piece of silicon equipped with the Adreno 512 GPU, the Moto X4 is also said to feature resistance to both dust and water as the device is expected to ship with IP68 certification.

Its 5.2-inch display panel will likely boast a resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels, previous reports indicated, with new information now suggesting that the handset will have a 3,800mAh battery. Relative to contemporary Android devices, the Moto X4 is rumored to have a small screen and a large battery, suggesting that the phone will feature above-average battery life in everyday use. The rear plate of the Moto X4 is thought to feature a dual camera setup, though its exact specifics are yet to be detailed.

The somewhat more affordable Moto G5S Plus is expected to sport a 5.5-inch display panel and be powered by the Snapdragon 626, Qualcomm’s mid-range SoC that was announced in October 2016 and is featured in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro, and the recently unveiled Moto Z2 Play. Equipped with eight Cortex-A53 cores clocked at a maximum frequency of 2.2GHz and the Adreno 506, this particular piece of silicon is also relatively conservative in everyday use and should be able to compensate for the fact that the Moto G5S Plus will ship with a 3,068mAh battery that isn’t particularly large for a device with a 5.5-inch screen, though the handset is still unlikely to provide better battery life than the Moto X4. The Moto G5S Plus is thought to ship with a price tag of around $300 in India, though it’s currently unclear how much it will cost in other markets and how many countries is Motorola Mobility targeting with it.