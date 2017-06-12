Report: Meizu PRO 7 Certified By The 3C Certification Body

The Meizu PRO 7 is one of the most anticipated Chinese smartphones at the moment, and it seems like the device just got certified by the 3C certification body in China. The Meizu M792C and M792Q smartphones popped up on 3C certification’s website, and based on those model numbers, this is the Meizu PRO 7 we’re looking at here, and Anzhuo, a China-based publication shared the news with the public.

According to Anzhuo, the Meizu PRO 7 is expected to land next month, though we still did not see any such rumor surface, at least not recently. In any case, this certification confirmed that the Meizu PRO 7 will ship with fast charging, 24W fast charging, just to be exact, though that’s more or less all the info that it was shared. We will have to wait for TENAA’s (China’s equivalent to the FCC) certification in order to get far more info when it comes to the Meizu PRO 7. That being said, the Meizu PRO 7 actually surfaced quite a few times in the last week or two, and according to those leaks, the device will sport a secondary, E-ink display on its back, which will be placed below the dual camera setup. Its display won’t take up the whole back side of the device, which is quite interesting. That secondary display will be a secondary notifications shade it seems, as it will be able to show you time, date, notifications, and so on. The Meizu PRO 7 will ship with the company’s mBack multifunctional home key, and the antenna bands will be placed in the upper and lower portion of the phone’s back side.

The Meizu PRO 7 is expected to ship with a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED primary display, at least if it’s going to sport the same display size as its predecessor, the Meizu PRO 6. It is possible that Meizu might opt for a larger display here, though, so take this info with a grain of salt. The device will probably be fueled by the Helio X30 64-bit deca-core SoC by MediaTek, and you can expect to see 4GB or 6GB of RAM on the inside, it is even possible that Meizu might release two different variants of this smartphone. Android Marshmallow or Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the phone, and on top of it, you’ll get Meizu’s Flyme OS user interface.

