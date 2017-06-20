Report: LG V30 To Launch At IFA Berlin 2017 In 3 Variants

The LG V30 will launch at Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) Berlin in early September, industry sources said on Tuesday. The upcoming Android flagship made by LG Electronics is said to be offered in three variants shortly after its official unveiling at the latest iteration of the Berlin-based trade show that’s scheduled to start on September 1. Given industry’s standard practices, the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) will likely unveil the latest addition to its high-end V series at a pre-IFA press conference in late August before allowing hands-on time with the device at the event itself, provided that the latest report is accurate.

The actual release schedule of the LG V30 is still somewhat dubious, with other industry insiders claiming that the handset will already be on sale as early as August, thus directly contradicting today’s report from South Korea. Last year’s LG V20 was announced in September before hitting the market in October and while the Seoul-based phone maker already hinted that it’s looking to adjust its product launch strategy in the future, it remains to be seen whether it does so by a month or more. If the upcoming flagship goes on sale within a few weeks of its announcement, that would put its official release at some point in September and allow it to directly compete with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone 8, whereas their predecessors were both available for purchase before the LG V20 last year. While LG Electronics isn’t expected to outperform either of the two largest smartphone vendors in the world, the company still has a realistic chance of growing its sales at the expense of those of Apple and Samsung, many industry analysts believe.

According to previous reports, the LG V30 might sport even slimmer bezels than the LG G6 and ship with an OLED display panel, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC), and 6GB of RAM. The three variants of the handset will differ in terms of storage options, offering 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of internal flash memory, industry sources said earlier this year, though the models may also have other distinctive characteristics. More details on the LG V30 that’s expected to start at around $700 will likely follow in the coming weeks.