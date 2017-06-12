Report: Honor 8 Pro Phablet To Launch In India Soon

Honor has reportedly confirmed the launch of the Honor V9 flagship in India under the name of Honor 8 Pro. The smartphone is expected to go on sale in India in the coming weeks, and although no exact details regarding pricing and availability in the region have been revealed, it’s safe to assume that the Honor 8 Pro will carry a similar price tag in India as it does in Europe, meaning that it should go on sale for around 38,500 Indian Rupees or the rough equivalent of $598 at today’s conversion rate.

The Huawei V9 was originally introduced for the Chinese market back in February 2017, and since then the smartphone expanded its reaches into Europe under the name of Honor 8 Pro. Today, the company announced that the Honor V9 is scheduled to launch in India “soon” under the name of Honor 8 Pro, though exact details are missing. Fortunately the smartphone holds no mysteries from a technical standpoint, and future owners in India will enjoy a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a pixel density of around 515 pixels per inch, as well as a dual camera setup comprising two 12-megapixel sensors with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), laser autofocus, and a dual-LED flash, alongside an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor with 1080p video recording capabilities. Other details worth mentioning include the HiSilicon Kirin 960 system-on-chip (SoC) developed in-house by Huawei, an ARM Mali-G71 MP8 (eight core) graphics chip, 64 GB of on-board memory expandable via microSD by up to 256 GB, and 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM.

The Honor 8 Pro was originally launched in three color variants, namely Pearl White, Navy Blue, and Midnight Black, but it remains to be seen if all three color options will be made available in India. In any case, the smartphone runs Emotion UI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and conceals a 4,000mAh battery under the hood featuring quick charge. All the components are wrapped in a metal body measuring 157 x 77.5 x 7 millimeters (6.18 x 3.05 x 0.28 inches) and weighing 184 grams (6.49 ounces). The smartphone’s launch in India may be preceded by pre-orders, and with that in mind, future early adopters in the region may want to keep a close eye on the official HiHonor website.