Report: Android’s Market Share Increasing In Early 2017

Android’s market share continued to increase in early 2017 despite some of Google’s largest original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) underperforming in a number of key markets including the United States, according to the latest industry study conducted by the Kantar Worldpanel that was published on Thursday. Samsung Electronics, Motorola Mobility, and LG Electronics all experienced year-over-year declines in the U.S. during a three-month period ending this April, the report states, adding that neither the Galaxy S8 series nor the LG G6 helped improve their performance during the said timeframe. That observation can likely be explained by the fact that the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, and the LG G6 all launched at the very end of the period inspected by Kantar and will presumably have a larger effect on the performance of the two companies in the following timeframe.

Regardless, with a number of largest Android OEMs struggling in the United States, Android market share dropped to 61.7 percentage points in early 2017, down from 67.6 percent recorded 12 months earlier. While Kantar has yet to publicize the findings of its inspection of a three-month period ending this May, early signs point to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus capturing a significant share of the U.S. handset market that’s said to surpass eight percentage points, though it likely won’t hit the 8.8-percent share boasted by the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge in the same period last year. The Apple iPhone 7 lineup is expected to remain the best-selling family of smartphones in the following timeframe, with a market share that accounts for more than every fifth sale in the country.

Android did better in the five largest handset markets on the Old Continent, increasing its share by 2.2 percent in Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and Great Britain, Kantar found, adding that the exact share of Google’s ubiquitous operating system in those markets now amounts to 78.3 percentage points. Huawei did particularly well in Europe during the latest fully inspected period, accounting for almost nine percent of sales in Great Britain. An update on Android’s global market share and commercial performance of major OEMs is expected to follow this summer.