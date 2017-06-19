Red HTC U11 Variant Coming To The U.S. Tomorrow

A red variant of the HTC U11 will be available in the United States as of tomorrow, the Taiwanese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) announced. The company’s latest Android-powered flagship hit the market earlier this month, with HTC initially offering it in Brilliant Black, Amazing Silver, and Sapphire Blue. It’s currently unclear how the fourth variant of the handset will be called, but more details on the matter are bound to follow shortly. The Taoyuan, Taiwan-based tech giant has yet to clarify whether the red version of the HTC U11 will only be available through its online shop or if the device will also be picked up by Verizon Wireless, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint, currently the only mobile service providers in the country that are carrying it. As the company is also selling its latest high-end device through Amazon, that’s another retailer that could be offering the new revision of the HTC U11 in the near future.

The red variant of the device is expected to sport the same price tag that other versions do, with the unlocked HTC U11 model being sold for $649 and the firm also offering some flexible financing options, allowing consumers to purchase the handset in up to 24 installments. Originally launched in May, the HTC U11 is the successor to last year’s HTC 10 and the first device from the company powered by the Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm’s latest flagship system-on-chip (SoC) built on the 10nm process. Apart from the aforementioned color variants, the phone is also offered in two configurations, with the more affordable one sporting 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space, while the premium model boasts 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal flash memory. Both are equipped with a microSD card slot and a 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display panel, in addition to featuring IP67 certification guaranteeing resistance to dust particles and water. The HTC U11 is powered by a 3,000mAh battery that isn’t removable and ships with a USB Type-C port without a 3.5mm audio jack, in addition to having pressure-sensitive case edges with a variety of applications.

The Taiwanese tech giant promised that the HTC U11 will be supported with major Android updates for two or more years, with the device itself running Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Details on the commercial performance of the handset are expected to follow in the coming months.