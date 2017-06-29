The Recall VR Abduction Lands On Oculus, Samsung Gear VR

The Recall VR Abduction, the virtual reality companion film for Wesley Snipes’ science-fiction movie The Recall, has been launched on Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR. The thirteen-minute short film officially arrived on those virtual reality platforms on June 23rd, taking viewers to the movie’s immersive experience through the point of view of Brendan, a character in the film played by co-star RJ Mitte. The Recall is a story about how five friends survive an alien invasion on Earth. If you are using either Samsung Gear VR or Oculus Rift, the short clip immerses you in an interactive experience with the Hunter, Wesley Snipes’ character in the movie, as you battle the aliens or fly above British Columbia. Simply put, the VR experience makes users of virtual reality headsets feel like they are part of the movie, according to Snipes, who acts as the producer of The Recall and The Recall VR Abduction.

On Oculus Rift, a free The Recall app features The Recall VR Abduction, with in-app purchases. Priced content for the VR film ranges from $9.99 to $14.99 for the bundled The Recall film and The Recall VR Abduction companion clip. Users can experience the custom environment through the Oculus Rift in a 360-degree view using the app, which works to stream videos with multiple formats to let users access the official film in 2D and the multi-screen Barco Escape format of The Recall. Also, multi-format trailers, cast stills and behind the scenes video content in 2D format are also available with the app. VR storytelling such as The Recall VR Abduction lets viewers experience the movie as though they live and breathe within the world where the movie is set, according to Kevin DeWalt, CEO of Minds Eye Entertainment, which co-produced the feature film.

It is worth noting that The Recall VR Abduction app is the first-ever in-app transactional multi format movie experience. The launch of The Recall VR Abduction on Samsung Gear VR, in particular, means more VR users will be able to experience the thrill delivered by the film, as the headset accounts for majority of the VR head gears shipped last year. Powered by SELVZ OTT media player technology and distributed by OneTouch, The Recall VR Abduction app supports various formats such as 2D, 3D, 180/360-degree, and Barco Escape formats, Spatial Audio, live and on-demand. Viewers can also stream multi format video content from YouTube, Vimeo, Kaltura, Brightcove, and other over-the-top content platforms.